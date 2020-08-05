Orinda Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Ladder Capital makes up approximately 1.5% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 798,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 593,705.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 19,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 69.85 and a quick ratio of 108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

