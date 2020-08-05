Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,113. Otter Tail has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.