Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 155,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $976.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

