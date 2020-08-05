Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PEN traded up $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.71. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,833. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $230.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 784.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.01.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $1,850,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,761,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $936,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,151 shares of company stock worth $8,226,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.