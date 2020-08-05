PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.20. 116,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

