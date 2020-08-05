Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $595.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $743,282.95 and $595.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00781589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.01161068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00138658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,529.05 or 0.98743182 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008813 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00133857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,497,375 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.