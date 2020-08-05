Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

