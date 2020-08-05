Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,070. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

