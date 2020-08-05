Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,078. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

