PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:PTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

