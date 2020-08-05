PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.
NYSE:PTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.73.
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
