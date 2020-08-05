Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE PML traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Comments


