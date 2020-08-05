Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,673. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.