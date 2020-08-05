PNM Resources Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

PNM Resources stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

