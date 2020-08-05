PNM Resources Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.
PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.
PNM Resources stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on PNM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
