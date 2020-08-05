Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,044,680. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

