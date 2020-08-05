Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $189.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

