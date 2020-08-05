Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,019,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

