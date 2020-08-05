Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.65. 179,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $133.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

