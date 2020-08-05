Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Cadence Bank NA’s Largest Position

Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 8.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. 208,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $133.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

