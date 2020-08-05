Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.59. 171,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

