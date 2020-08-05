Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.59. 171,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $133.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

