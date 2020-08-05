Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $110,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

