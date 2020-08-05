ProximaX Achieves Market Cap of $6.34 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $152,622.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.02005750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00200164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00081491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00110104 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

