QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $205,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

T traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 818,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

