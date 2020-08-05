QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $24.67 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $133.53. 212,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

