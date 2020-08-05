QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $437,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,546,000 after purchasing an additional 504,582 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. 287,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,166. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.