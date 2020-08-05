QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 5,633 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. First American Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PEP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

