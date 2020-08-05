Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

