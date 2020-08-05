Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its position in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,610. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

