Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,229. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.