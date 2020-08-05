Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $256.09 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $256,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.14. 10,019,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average of $208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $255.85. The company has a market cap of $709.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

