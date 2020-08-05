Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,195 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 419.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after purchasing an additional 708,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,423. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

