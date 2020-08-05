Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. 10,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

