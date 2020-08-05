SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.82 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.94-9.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,939.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.74. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $323.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

