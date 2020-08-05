Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

USB traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 166,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

