Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MEC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

