Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,494,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 5,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,327. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

