Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after buying an additional 434,231 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after buying an additional 532,021 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,099,000 after purchasing an additional 383,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,106,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. 8,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

