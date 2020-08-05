Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. 8,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,969. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

