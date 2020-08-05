Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of SLCT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,793,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

