Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “
Shares of SLCT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72.
Select Bancorp Company Profile
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.