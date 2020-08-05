Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shift has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $6,908.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.