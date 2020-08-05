Short Interest in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Decreases By 9.1%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Imax stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 35,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,588. The company has a market capitalization of $666.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.50. Imax has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Imax by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 231,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Imax by 2,262.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Imax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

