Short Interest in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Declines By 6.0%

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 78,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Infosys by 8.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 412,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,665,698. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

