Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Declines By 6.3%

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,848. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

