Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Decreases By 8.0%

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,768,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 830,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 179,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

