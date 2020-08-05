Short Interest in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Drops By 8.0%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 4,389.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485,329 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Perficient by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 594,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Perficient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,019,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. 20,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. Perficient has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

