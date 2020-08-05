Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Declines By 8.8%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 60.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 145,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 8,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,693. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

