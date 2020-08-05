Sigma Planning Corp Buys 14,185 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $10.58 on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

