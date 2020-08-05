Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,932 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

