Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiriusXM’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected weakness in advertising demand and equipment revenues due to coronavirus pandemic. Higher customer service expenses along with increasing transmission costs hurt profitability. Additionally, SiriusXM lost paid promotional subscribers due to a decline in shipments from automakers offering paid promotional subscriptions. Significant competition in the music streaming market dominated by the likes of Spotify and Apple is an overhang. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s strong content portfolio helped in subscriber base expansion. Additionally, expanded podcast efforts fit well with existing advertising-led focus at Pandora and AdsWizz and are expected to improve monetization for the broader podcast platform in the long haul.”

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 578,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,732,584. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 25.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 383.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,890 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $476,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 95.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 758,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 97.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

