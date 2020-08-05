SmartFinancial Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.